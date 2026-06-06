Sai Dharam Tej’s Paruveta

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej is stuck with the shoot of Sambarala Yeti Gattu and the shoot reached the final stages. The shoot concludes soon after which the makers will announce the release date. Sai Dharam Tej is lining up several new projects and he has signed an interesting film recently. Save the Tigers fame Teja Kakomanu has impressed Sai Dharam Tej with a script. Paruveta is the title locked for the project. Paruveta Utsavam of Ahobilam is an ancient, 40-day mock-hunting festival celebrated annually in Sri Narasimha Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The pre-production work of the film is currently going on and the shoot commences later this year. Sai Dharam Tej and his team will announce the details about the film. KA directors Sujith and Sandeep too impressed Sai Dharam Tej with a script and the shoot of the film commences next month. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens will produce this project.