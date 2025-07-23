Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yetigattu Updates

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej delivered a super hit with Virupaksha. He has been extra cautious, took his time and signed Sambarala Yeti Gattu, a big-budget action drama. He transformed himself for the role and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. Sambarala Yeti Gattu was the first to announce its arrival during the Dasara holiday season but biggies like OG and Akhanda joined the race. The makers of Sambarala Yeti Gattu have opted out from the race and there is a discussion about the film’s release.

The major portions of the shoot got completed and close to 20 days of shoot is left pending. The VFX work is happening currently and the makers are considering two dates for the film in December. If there are no biggies around, Sambarala Yeti Gattu will release in December. Sambarala Yeti Gattu is the costliest film in Tej’s career. Rohith KP is making his directorial debut with this interesting film and Aishwarya Lekshmi is the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth will be seen in other prominent roles. HanuMan fame Niranjan Reddy is producing Sambarala Yeti Gattu.