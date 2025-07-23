x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yetigattu Updates

Published on July 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday?
image
Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer
image
Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yetigattu Updates
image
Pawan Kalyan to turn Active Producer
image
The wait for Naga Babu continues

Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yetigattu Updates

Mega hero Sai Dharam Tej delivered a super hit with Virupaksha. He has been extra cautious, took his time and signed Sambarala Yeti Gattu, a big-budget action drama. He transformed himself for the role and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. Sambarala Yeti Gattu was the first to announce its arrival during the Dasara holiday season but biggies like OG and Akhanda joined the race. The makers of Sambarala Yeti Gattu have opted out from the race and there is a discussion about the film’s release.

The major portions of the shoot got completed and close to 20 days of shoot is left pending. The VFX work is happening currently and the makers are considering two dates for the film in December. If there are no biggies around, Sambarala Yeti Gattu will release in December. Sambarala Yeti Gattu is the costliest film in Tej’s career. Rohith KP is making his directorial debut with this interesting film and Aishwarya Lekshmi is the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth will be seen in other prominent roles. HanuMan fame Niranjan Reddy is producing Sambarala Yeti Gattu.

Next Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer Previous Pawan Kalyan to turn Active Producer
else

TRENDING

image
SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday?
image
Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yetigattu Updates
image
Pawan Kalyan to turn Active Producer

Latest

image
SSMB29: What’s the plan for Mahesh Babu’s Birthday?
image
Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer
image
Sai Dharam Tej’s Sambarala Yetigattu Updates
image
Pawan Kalyan to turn Active Producer
image
The wait for Naga Babu continues

Most Read

image
Desperate Times, Desperate Flights: YSRCP’s VIP Queue to Jail Gets Longer
image
The wait for Naga Babu continues
image
Chiranjeevi’s Political Comeback? Buzz Grows Around Vice President Role

Related Articles

Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree