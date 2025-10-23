Sai Dharam Tej’s SYG: Budgets Doubled

After the super success of Virupaksha, Sai Dharam Tej took a break and recovered completely from his accident. The actor is completely focused on Sambara Yeti Gattu, a big-budget attempt. HanuMan producer Niranjan Reddy has invested big money which is beyond the market of Tej. The makers are not worried though the budget got heaped up. The first glimpse received unanimous positive response and the makers received inquiries about the non-theatrical and the theatrical deals.

Niranjan Reddy has lined up a few projects along with Sambara Yeti Gattu but he kept them aside to completely focus on the project. The budget has almost been doubled because of the span of the film and the number of working days. The makers are extremely confident on the project and Sai Dharam Tej too is giving his best for the film. Though there is a lot of risk involved, the makers are extremely confident that Sambara Yeti Gattu would do the magic like Hanuman.

Debutant Rohith KP is the director and Aishwarya Lekshmi is the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu, Sai Kumar, and Srikanth will be seen in other prominent roles. This periodic action drama will be released next year.