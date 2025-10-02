Sai Durgha Tej’s SYG Pre-Glimpse: Raw and Gritty

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej’s upcoming Pan-India film, Sambarala Yetigattu, SYG, has garnered huge anticipation and buzz with the announcement video, itself. Sai Durgha Tej’s massy transformation and visuals have increased the excitement for the film even multi-folds.

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the makers released a raw and gritty pre-glimpse, cleverly attaching it to the screenings of the successful film Kantara across South India to ensure maximum reach. This pre-glimpse unravels into the intense action and tone of the film, leaving audiences hungry for more.

The main glimpse, “Asura Agamanam” will be released on 15th October on Sai Durgha Tej’s birthday. The makers promise that the pre-glimpse was just a small hint of the “fire that’s yet to ignite.” Directed by Rohith KP and produced by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy on a massive scale, the movie is releasing in multiple languages.

