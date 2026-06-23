Sai Krishna Missing Case: Suspended CI Nagaraju Taken Into Custody

The investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Sai Krishna took a significant turn on Tuesday after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) took suspended Circle Inspector Nagaraju into custody from his residence in Vijayawada.

Nagaraju, who was earlier suspended in connection with the case, was escorted to the SIT office for questioning. The development comes as investigators continue to widen the scope of the probe into allegations surrounding Sai Krishna’s disappearance.

Soon after news of the detention spread, several supporters of the suspended officer gathered outside his residence and raised slogans in his support. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents.

A team of senior officers visited Sai Krishna’s residence in Krishnalanka and recorded statements from family members. Investigators reportedly spent several hours interacting with his mother and close relatives to understand the sequence of events leading up to his disappearance. According to family members, Sai Krishna was allegedly brought from Markapuram to Vijayawada by police personnel. They claimed he was subjected to severe torture while in custody and later died. The family further alleged that his body was secretly cremated. These allegations are now a key focus of the SIT inquiry.

The investigation team also visited the Krishnalanka Police Station and conducted a detailed inspection of the premises. Officers examined various rooms, lockups and other sections of the station. Forensic experts and clue teams assisted in the search for possible evidence. Statements were recorded from police personnel and other individuals connected to the case.

As part of the investigation, the SIT collected records maintained by local police and reviewed available CCTV footage. Officials are trying to establish a clear timeline of Sai Krishna’s movements and determine what happened after he was allegedly brought to Vijayawada.

The probe later shifted to a crematorium in the city where investigators examined records related to cremations carried out during the relevant period. Staff members, including operators and workers, were questioned about procedures and any unusual activity. The team also verified the availability of CCTV cameras in and around the premises.

With Nagaraju now in custody and multiple locations under scrutiny, the investigation has entered a crucial phase. The SIT is expected to continue questioning key individuals and analysing evidence as it works to uncover the truth behind one of Andhra Pradesh’s most closely watched cases.