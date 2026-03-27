Sai Pallavi about Getting Married

Sai Pallavi is one of the most disciplined actresses and she is focused on doing character-driven roles. She is against glamorous roles and she followed the same despite not getting big offers. The actress has big projects lined up and she is busy with the mythological epic Ramayana. During a public event, Sai Pallavi responded about getting married.

The actress said that she is not getting married anytime soon and she is occupied with work. The actress also confirmed that she is single for now and she is focused on films for now. Sai Pallavi’s younger sister is married and the 33-year-old Sai Pallavi is doing films. She is the leading lady in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film that features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Sai Pallavi is also paired up beside Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan in Ek Din that is due for release soon.