Sai Pallavi clears Rumors

From the past few days, a picture of Sai Pallavi went viral and it is a morphed one. A click of Sai Pallavi from the launch of Sivakarthikeyan’s new film was cropped and it went viral in no time. Sai Pallavi along with the director were seen in garlands and soon there were rumors that Sai Pallavi got married. The actress had to respond about the incident because of the noise on social media.

“Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions. When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile!” posted Sai Pallavi. The actress also signed Naga Chaitanya’s next film which will start rolling very soon.