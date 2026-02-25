x
Home > Movie News

Sai Pallavi is Back to Busy Phase

Published on February 25, 2026 by sankar

Sai Pallavi is Back to Busy Phase

Talented actress Sai Pallavi was last seen in Thandel featuring Naga Chaitanya and the film released a year ago. She is completely occupied with the mythological epic Ramayana and the actress allocated bulk dates for the film. She has rejected several films in the recent one year and the actress is now turning busy in Telugu cinema. Sai Pallavi is almost locked for Kalki 2898 AD sequel and she will replace Deepika Padukone in the film. The team is expected to make an official announcement very soon.

Sai Pallavi is also in talks for the biopic of legendary singer MS Subbulakshmi. Gowtam Tinnanuri will direct the film and the pre-production work is happening currently. Sai Pallavi will take a call after hearing the final script. Apart from these films, Sai Pallavi is also the leading lady in Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film that features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The shoot of the film starts in summer this year and the film is said to be an emotional love story. Apart from these, Sai Pallavi has two other films which are in discussion stages. Finally, Sai Pallavi is turning the busiest.

