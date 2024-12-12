Sai Pallavi threatens of Legal Action

Actress Sai Pallavi, who will make her Bollywood debut as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological drama Ramayana, has firmly denied rumors that she turned vegetarian to prepare for the role. The actor issued a strong warning to those spreading baseless claims, threatening legal action in an angry social media post. In her message, Sai Pallavi expressed frustration over the recurring pattern of rumors surfacing during critical career moments, such as film releases or announcements. The post was a response to a Tamil publication’s claim that Sai Pallavi had adopted a vegetarian diet specifically for her role as Sita and even travelled with her team of cooks to ensure vegetarian food availability.

“Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career! Next time I see any “reputed” page or media/ individual carrying a cooked up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!” Posted Sai Pallavi on her social media page.

Sai Pallavi has previously described herself as a vegetarian in interviews, saying, “If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can’t see when life dies. I can’t hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it.” Known for her grounded personality and preference to stay away from controversies, the actor’s rare public outburst has resonated with fans, many of whom have praised her for taking a stand. Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Kannada superstar Yash. The movie will be released in two installments, with the first part set to premiere in theaters in 2026.