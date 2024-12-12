x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sai Pallavi threatens of Legal Action

Published on December 12, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Cabinet Approves One Nation One Election
image
Sai Pallavi threatens of Legal Action
image
Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?
image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot
image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP

Sai Pallavi threatens of Legal Action

Actress Sai Pallavi, who will make her Bollywood debut as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological drama Ramayana, has firmly denied rumors that she turned vegetarian to prepare for the role. The actor issued a strong warning to those spreading baseless claims, threatening legal action in an angry social media post. In her message, Sai Pallavi expressed frustration over the recurring pattern of rumors surfacing during critical career moments, such as film releases or announcements. The post was a response to a Tamil publication’s claim that Sai Pallavi had adopted a vegetarian diet specifically for her role as Sita and even travelled with her team of cooks to ensure vegetarian food availability.

“Most of the times, Almost every-time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/ fabricated lies/ incorrect statements being spread with or without motives(God knows) but it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/ announcements/ cherish-able moments of my career! Next time I see any “reputed” page or media/ individual carrying a cooked up crappy story in the name of news or gossip then you will hear from me legally! Period!” Posted Sai Pallavi on her social media page.

Sai Pallavi has previously described herself as a vegetarian in interviews, saying, “If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can’t see when life dies. I can’t hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it.” Known for her grounded personality and preference to stay away from controversies, the actor’s rare public outburst has resonated with fans, many of whom have praised her for taking a stand. Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Kannada superstar Yash. The movie will be released in two installments, with the first part set to premiere in theaters in 2026.

Next Cabinet Approves One Nation One Election Previous Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?
else

TRENDING

image
Sai Pallavi threatens of Legal Action
image
Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?
image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot

Latest

image
Cabinet Approves One Nation One Election
image
Sai Pallavi threatens of Legal Action
image
Buzz: Prabhas and Kiara Advani to work soon?
image
Keerthy Suresh ties the Knot
image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP

Most Read

image
Cabinet Approves One Nation One Election
image
A double whammy for YS Jagan and YSRCP
image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet