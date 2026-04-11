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Home > Politics

Sai Reddy Chooses a New Path, Moves into Media

Published on April 11, 2026 by Sanyogita

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Sai Reddy Chooses a New Path, Moves into Media

Former YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy has clearly spoken about his future plans. For some time, there were many rumours. Some said he would go back to the YSRCP because of his supportive posts on X. Others said he might join the BJP. Now, he has put an end to all that talk.

Sai Reddy has decided to stay away from active politics. After the 2024 election defeat, he left the party and blamed the close group around Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that party’s inner circle damaged the party and affected its chances.

He also spoke about recent discussions in Parliament. He mentioned comments made by Renuka Chowdhury and questioned why YSRCP MPs did not respond when their leader was criticised. This shows he is still unhappy with how things are being handled in the party.

Now, Sai Reddy is starting a digital media platform. It will be in Telugu, Hindi, and English. He says it will be independent and will not support any political party.

He says the platform will focus on facts and will speak for common people, women, youth, farmers, and workers. He also plans to start a satellite TV channel soon. He says it will follow strong values and have a clear vision.

It is clear that Sai Reddy is moving from politics to media and wants to influence public opinion.

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