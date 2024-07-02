x
Saiee Manjrekar In Nikhil's The India House

The first joint production venture of Global Star Ram Charan, Vikram’s V Mega Pictures, and Abhishek Agarwal’s AA Arts with Nikhil Siddharth playing the lead role and first-timer Ram Vamsi Krishna directing the project titled The India House was launched today in Hampi.

The opening ceremony of the movie happened at Virupaksha Temple in Hampi. The regular shoot of the movie also begins in the temple town from tomorrow. The film to be made at the Pan India level will be crafted prestigiously on a big canvas.

Saiee Manjrekar is confirmed to play the lead actress in the movie based on real incidents that took place in the Pre-independence era in London. Anupam Kher is cast for a crucial role in the movie that will have cinematography to be helmed by Cameron Bryson. More details are awaited.

