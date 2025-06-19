x
Sailore To Mark Vibrant Musical Beginning For Ghaati

Published on June 19, 2025 by swathy

Sailore To Mark Vibrant Musical Beginning For Ghaati

Director Krish’s forthcoming venture Ghaati is gearing up for release on July 11th. Starring Anushka Shetty in the lead, alongside Vikram Prabhu, the movie made good impression with its posters and character glimpses. Meanwhile, they came up with an update on the first single.

The song Sailore marks the vibrant musical beginning for Ghaati. The song poster shows Anushka and Vikram Prabhu as newlywed wife and husband, as they celebrate with smiles on their faces. It is evident that Sailore is a folk number. The music is composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar.

The movie is produced by Rajeev Reddy, Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, and presented by UV Creations. Billed to be an intense action drama with a unique concept, the movie will see both Anushka and Vikram Prabhu in action-packed roles.

