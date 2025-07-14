x
తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Saina Nehwal and Kashyap part ways

Published on July 14, 2025 by nymisha

Saina Nehwal and Kashyap part ways

Celebrity couples announcing separation from their marital relationship has become quite common these days as oftentimes such news turn out to grab the headlines. The latest star couple to announce separation is Badminton duo Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap.

On Sunday night, Saina Nehwal posted on her Instagram page “Life takes us in different directions sometimes. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We’re choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other. I’m grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time”.

This unexpected news has taken the sporting world by surprise. The star Badminton couple got married in 2018. They both trained at the Pullela Gopichand academy in Hyderabad and fell in love during their journey. While Saina created history by winning bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics, Parupalli also made a name for himself with a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2014.

Kashyap announced retirement from the game and turned coach in 2024. Saina also indicated that she is considering retirement towards the end of last year. She hasn’t played since her first round exit at the Singapore Open in June 2023. The 35-year-old had opened up on her struggle with arthritis in the House of Glory podcast by Gagan Narang late last year. She is likely to hang her boots very soon.

