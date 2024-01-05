x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

‘Saindhav’ Stirs Heartfelt Emotion -Says Producer

Published on January 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

‘Saindhav’ Stirs Heartfelt Emotion -Says Producer

Spread the love

The anticipation for Victory Venkatesh’s upcoming film ‘Saindhav’ has reached new heights, fueled by an incredible teaser, trailer, and soul-stirring songs. Helmed by the renowned director Sailesh Kolanu of hit series fame, and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli, the movie has been generating a buzz of excitement. The producer, expressing unwavering confidence, attests that ‘Saindhav’ is set to elevate the cinematic experience to the next level.

“For me, Venkatesh is a favourite hero, and the opportunity to produce his 75th film, ‘Saindhav,’ is a stroke of luck. This movie promises to captivate audiences with its remarkable blend of action and emotions. The emotional depth of ‘Saindhav’ is so profound that it evokes tears, leaving an indelible mark on the viewers”, said Venkat Boyanapalli. He further added, “As the audience exits the theatre, they will carry the weight of great emotion, experiencing a unique and heart-touching journey. Bring your handkerchiefs to theaters, as the film will leave you with tears for almost an hour inside. No doubt, you will be moved to tears and thereafter the action part will leave you speechless”.

Scheduled for release on January 13th, ‘Saindhav’ boasts a stellar cast, including the Bollywood antagonist debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, along with Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah. The ensemble promises a cinematic spectacle that transcends boundaries and offers a fresh perspective on action for the new-age audience.

Next All eyes on Guntur Kaaram Trailer Previous Let us save Andhra Pradesh, Naidu calls people
else

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Most Read

image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police

Related Articles

Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look