Sajjala announces candidates for Vijayawada Assembly seats

In a surprise development, YSR Congress general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced the candidates for the three Assembly constituencies in Vijayawada city.

Sajjala attended the birthday celebrations of former minister Velampalli Srinivas, who is also the sitting MLA from the Vijayawada West constituency. Sajjala wanted the people to elect Velampalli from Vijayawada West, Malladi Vishnu from Vijayawada Central and Devineni Avinash from Vijayawada East Assembly constituency.

The announcement came at a time when TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is scheduled to enter the city on August 19. Lokesh would be conducting his Yuva Galam padayatra in the city for three days.

Sajjala also said that Vijayawada city was developed in the last four years of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule. He said that only the YSR Congress has the vision and commitment to develop Vijayawada on par with other cities in the country.

Keeping aside the development, one wonders whether Sajjala has the authority to announce the candidates for the Assembly seats! There is a strong rumour doing rounds in Vijayawada that Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to drop both Velampalli Srinivas from Vijayawada West and Malladi Vishnu from Vijayawada Central.

The party is weighing the candidature of film actor, Mohammad Ali, from Vijayawada West Constituency. As the Muslim population is in considerable numbers here, Ali’s candidature would help the ruling party retain the seat, they believe.

In the Vijayawada central constituency, there are strong rumours that the ruling party is imposing a BC leader for the seat. Kapus and Brahmins are in considerable numbers and one wonders whether this BC card would help the ruling party or not.

It is to be seen how Vijayawada would respond to Nara Lokesh when he tours the city for three days.