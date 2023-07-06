Salaar Teaser promises the biggest action spectacle on Indian screens

Advertisement

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire starring Pan India star Prabhas in the lead is one of the much-anticipated movies. While fans are quite excited to witness their beloved Rebel star in a violent avatar, following the monstrous success of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, movie lovers have pinned high hopes on filmmaker Prashanth Neel.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the much awaited teaser of the film. The power packed teaser shows the glimpses of the thrilling action from the expansive universe created by Prashanth Neel. Prabhas powerful dialogues, adrenaline pumping score and spectaclular visuals shown that this high-budget Indian Film is all set to break records.

Well-studded with the massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have only treated us with some eye-capturing glimpses in the teaser, while they have held back all of the major content only for the main theatrical trailer, which will be out soon. The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen

With a star-studded cast, including Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sriya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu and Easwari Rao, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire promises to be an epic cinematic experience. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise and features the same technical team

However, the interesting fact to note here is that this is just Part 1 named Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire from the Salaar universe.