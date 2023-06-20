Salaar Teaser Release Date is Here

As promised by the Salaar movie team, the film has not started its promotions till the release of Adipurush. Now, it’s time to brace up for the promotions of Salaar. The film is directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel and is carrying a huge buzz. The latest update is that the Salaar movie teaser will be released on the 7th of July.

An official confirmation regarding the teaser is awaited. Prabhas who flew abroad before the release of Adipurush is returning back to the country and might join the event. Due to the immense pressure created by Prabhas fans, Salaar producers and director have deactivated their social accounts and now it’s time for them to return back. Salaar is scheduled for the 28th of September release. Sruthu Haasan is the lead actress and Prudhvi Raj Sukumaran will be seen in a pivotal role. There is also a bzz that Yash will have a special cameo. Hombale Films are bankrolling this big-budget actioner.