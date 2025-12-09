Sallangundaale: A Wedding Tune That Blends Joy, Heart

The second single Sallangundaale from the upcoming period sports drama Champion is out, and it radiates pure wedding magic. Set against the backdrop of a traditional village marriage, the track paints a heartwarming picture filled with love, laughter, and emotion.

Mickey J Meyer weaves his signature melodic grace into the number. Chandrabose’s evocative lyrics breathe authenticity into every ritual, while Ritesh G Rao and Manisha Eerabathini elevate the mood with soulful vocals. The choreography by Brinda Gopal Master enhances the song’s festive energy.

From the affectionate gestures of the parents to the united spirit of the villagers, every frame mirrors the charm of a Telugu wedding steeped in tradition and togetherness. The song flows from festive cheer to heartfelt emotion as it reaches the poignant moment of the bride’s farewell, leaving a lasting emotional impact.

Roshan and Anaswara Rajan light up the wedding with their energy. The song’s detailed production design and traditional costumes add to its timeless beauty.

With Champion gearing up for a grand theatrical release on December 25, Sallangundaale stands tall as a captivating song that blends emotion, togetherness, and celebration in perfect harmony.