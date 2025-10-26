x
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Salman Khan Declared as a Terrorist by Pakistan

Published on October 26, 2025 by sankar

Salman Khan Declared as a Terrorist by Pakistan

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has landed into a controversy after his recent comments about Balochistan caused a stir in Pakistan. Various news outlets report that the Pakistani authorities have supposedly put the actor on the 4th Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997. This list is for individuals believed to have connections to terrorism. Being on this list means he will be closely watched, experience movement restrictions, and might face legal issues. This action seems to follow Salman’s statements at the Joy Forum 2025 held in Riyadh, where he spoke along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan about the growing popularity of Indian films in the Middle East.

During his speech, Salman mentioned, “If you release a Hindi movie here in Saudi Arabia right now, it will be a big hit. If you make movies in Tamil, Telugu, or Malayalam, they will earn hundreds of crores because many people from other countries are here. There are workers from Balochistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.” His statement, which separated Balochistan and Pakistan, has reportedly upset officials in Pakistan. They see it as a threat to Pakistan’s territorial integrity.

On the other hand, Salman’s comment has surprisingly gained support from Baloch separatist leaders, who appreciate it as a recognition of their struggle. Mir Yar Baloch, a leading advocate for Baloch independence, thanked the actor, saying that Salman’s statements have “brought joy to six crore Baloch people.” Salman Khan has not made an official comment about the controversy yet.

