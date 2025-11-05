Salman Khan Faces Legal Action Over Pan Masala Advertisement

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has found himself in legal trouble after a complaint was filed against him over a pan masala advertisement. BJP leader and Rajasthan High Court advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey complained to the Kota Consumer Court, alleging that the ad misled consumers through surrogate promotion. Following the complaint, the court has issued notices to Salman Khan and the manufacturers of the brand, asking for their official response. The next hearing is set for November 27.

Inder Mohan claimed that the Rajshree Pan Masala advertisement falsely promotes saffron and cardamom flavours that are unlikely to exist in a product priced at just Rs 5. He urged celebrities not to influence youth with misleading promotions.