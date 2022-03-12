Salman Khan joins the sets of Megastar’s God Father

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is on board to play an extended cameo and a crucial role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie God Father. The major portion of the shoot was completed and the portions of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are pending. The Bollywood Superstar joined the sets of the film today and the shoot is happening in ND Studios, Mumbai. Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi will complete the shoot of their portions in a single schedule that will last for ten days.

Directed by Mohan Raja, God Father is the remake of Malayalam movie Lucifer and is a political drama. Satyadev and Nayanthara will be seen essaying other prominent roles in God Father. The film’s release date will be finalized and announced soon. NV Prasad and Ram Charan are jointly producing God Father. Chiranjeevi is also shooting for Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s untitled film currently. Both these projects will head for a theatrical release next year.