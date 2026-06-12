Salman Khan moves to Delhi High Court

Salman Khan is officially taking legal action against the makers of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. The Bollywood superstar has just approached the Delhi High Court, demanding an absolute halt on the film’s production, promotion, and release. The movie’s poster dropped last month and immediately raised eyebrows. Touted as a mix between a courtroom drama and a crime thriller, the plot is clearly inspired by Salman’s infamous 1998 blackbuck poaching case. It’s even supposed to dramatize his ongoing, real-life rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Unsurprisingly, Salman isn’t having it. In his court plea, he argues that the film is a direct violation of his personality rights. He’s calling out the creators for riding on his coattails to drum up publicity—specifically pointing out that they cast a lookalike who is even sporting his signature silver-and-turquoise bracelet.

Before taking things to the High Court, Salman’s legal team actually sent a notice to the filmmakers, telling them to pull the plug on the project immediately. The actual blackbuck case is still pending at the Rajasthan High Court. Salman’s camp claims that releasing a sensationalized movie about the events right now isn’t just damaging to his reputation—it could actively prejudice the ongoing legal proceedings and mess with his right to a fair trial.

Now, he’s asking the court for a strict injunction to stop the movie, its streaming rights, and all its promotional materials from seeing the light of day. The court is set to hear the matter soon, so we will have to wait and see if the movie actually makes it to the screen.