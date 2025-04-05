x
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
Janhvi Kapoor Vivienne Westwood fashion show
Kathy Davison Work Out Shoot
Malavika Mohanan In Lakme Fashion Week
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Salman Khan planning Sequel for his Blockbuster?

Published on April 5, 2025 by swathy

Salman Khan planning Sequel for his Blockbuster?

The career graph of Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been extremely dull from the past few years. His recent film Sikandar which released for Eid ended up as the biggest embarrassment for the actor during Eid. Once upon a time, the audience rushed to theatres to watch the body language, mannerisms and the dance moves of Salman Khan. But things changed badly. The actor is now focused on the sequel of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The Kabir Singh directorial was the biggest hit of the actor and it was also the last blockbuster for Salman Khan.

Salman Khan recently met top writer V Vijayendra Prasad, the father of country’s top director SS Rajamouli and the man behind the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The talks for the sequel have been going on for a long time and the duo met recently to discuss the developments. Salman Khan after the debacle of Sikandar met Vijayendra Prasad to discuss about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Kabir Khan may be roped in to direct the project and if all goes well, the project rolls next year.

