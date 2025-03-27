x
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Kajal Aggarwal Retro fete Look
NTR In Japan For Devara Movie promotions
Nabha Natesh Slays In Style
Tamannaah Bhatia at Peddamma Thalli, Jubilee Hills
MAD Square Team Press Meet
Vidya Vox Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Sree Leela at Robinhood Movie Trailer Launch EVent
Kethika Sharma at Stuns In Her Latest Photos
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Fashionista Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia At Odela2 Press Meet
Mahesh And Sitara Father and Daughter Duo
Jacqueline Fernandez In ZEE Cine Awards
Rakul Preet Singh Style Statement
Janhvi Kapoor Hot In Cherry Red Outfit
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Glare Up In Gray Outfit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Spotted At Jack Movie Song Launch Event
Wamiqa Gabbi Fit In Flare Dress
Alaya F Glamorous Look In Black Outfit
Pragya Jaiswal Bossy Look
Home > Movie News

Salman Khan responds about why Atlee’s Film got Shelved

Published on March 27, 2025 by nymisha

Salman Khan responds about why Atlee’s Film got Shelved

After the super success of Jawan, Tamil director Atlee is rushed with offers from Bollywood. He was quite interested to work with Salman Khan and the film was almost finalized. Atlee also staged a hunt for the other lead actor in the film and names like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were speculated. In a surprise, Atlee and Salman Khan’s film got shelved. Atlee is all set to work with Allu Arjun in the country’s biggest film and Salman Khan has decided to move on to his next. During the promotions of his upcoming film Sikandar, Salman responded about Atlee’s film.

“Atlee has penned a big-budget action film. The film is now delayed and the budget may be the issue for it. I am not sure about who is the other lead actor in the film. A right script is needed for the big collaborations to happen. I have now moved on to my next film” told Salman Khan. The actor is teaming up with AR Murugadoss in Sikandar and the film releases on Sunday. He has Kick 2 lined up and he is in talks for one more action entertainer and the film also features Sanjay Dutt in the other lead role.

Next Mega Fans and their wait for Ram Charan Previous Photos: MAD Square Movie Pre release Event
