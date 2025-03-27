Salman Khan responds about why Atlee’s Film got Shelved

After the super success of Jawan, Tamil director Atlee is rushed with offers from Bollywood. He was quite interested to work with Salman Khan and the film was almost finalized. Atlee also staged a hunt for the other lead actor in the film and names like Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were speculated. In a surprise, Atlee and Salman Khan’s film got shelved. Atlee is all set to work with Allu Arjun in the country’s biggest film and Salman Khan has decided to move on to his next. During the promotions of his upcoming film Sikandar, Salman responded about Atlee’s film.

“Atlee has penned a big-budget action film. The film is now delayed and the budget may be the issue for it. I am not sure about who is the other lead actor in the film. A right script is needed for the big collaborations to happen. I have now moved on to my next film” told Salman Khan. The actor is teaming up with AR Murugadoss in Sikandar and the film releases on Sunday. He has Kick 2 lined up and he is in talks for one more action entertainer and the film also features Sanjay Dutt in the other lead role.