Salman Khan takes a Dig at AR Murugadoss

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan teamed up with South director AR Murugadoss for Sikandar and the film ended up as a disaster. The film was called as the weakest film among Salman Khan’s movies. Soon, AR Murugadoss slammed Salman Khan and accused him of reaching late to the sets of Sikandar. During the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan took a dig at AR Murugadoss when the topic was about Sikandar.

“I don’t regret doing any film in the recent times. People say it is Sikandar, but I have no regrets. The plot of the film was very good. I used to arrive on sets by 9 PM and that created issues. This is what the director said but my rib was broken. Soon, several reports said that I arrived at the sets by 6 PM. The film initially belonged to Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala, but they escaped. Murugadoss soon landed in South and he directed a film called Madharaasi. It is a very big and a bigger blockbuster than Sikandar” told Salman during the show.