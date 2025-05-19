Salman Khan to play Colonel Santosh Babu

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is about to take on the role of a national hero in his upcoming movie. As reports indicate, he will be playing Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 2020 conflict in Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese forces. The film will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for directing Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul, and is scheduled to commence shoot in July 2025. This film will depict the true story of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu MVC who was the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. He tragically lost his life in the 2020 clash with Chinese troops, marking him as the first Indian Army officer to be killed in action against the PLA since 1967.

His courageous deeds, despite being outmatched, are featured in the well-known book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The screenplay is done by Suresh Nair with input from Chintan Gandhi and Chintan Shah, who is also responsible for the dialogues. Salman is impressed by the story and will start his preparation towards the end of May. He has already initiated his physical training for the role at his Panvel farmhouse.

This film marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with director Apoorva Lakhia. Salman Khan will be filming in the high-altitude area of Ladakh for Apoorva Lakhia’s latest project. He has started his training regimen and will showcase a lean physique for the role. The shooting schedule includes 20 days in Ladakh, followed by 50 days in Mumbai, wrapping up the film. It is set to be released in the first half of 2026. With a condensed shooting schedule of 70 days that will take place across the challenging landscapes of Ladakh and the bustling city of Mumbai, the film is anticipated to deliver a powerful and respectful depiction of heroism, dedication, and national pride.