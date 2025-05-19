x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Salman Khan to play Colonel Santosh Babu

Published on May 19, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Exclusive Interview With Hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas
image
Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film on Cards
image
Is Vishal getting Married Soon?
image
Salman Khan to play Colonel Santosh Babu
image
Photos: Suriya46 Movie Launch

Salman Khan to play Colonel Santosh Babu

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is about to take on the role of a national hero in his upcoming movie. As reports indicate, he will be playing Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 2020 conflict in Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese forces. The film will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia, known for directing Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul, and is scheduled to commence shoot in July 2025. This film will depict the true story of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu MVC who was the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment. He tragically lost his life in the 2020 clash with Chinese troops, marking him as the first Indian Army officer to be killed in action against the PLA since 1967.

His courageous deeds, despite being outmatched, are featured in the well-known book ‘India’s Most Fearless 3’ by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. The screenplay is done by Suresh Nair with input from Chintan Gandhi and Chintan Shah, who is also responsible for the dialogues. Salman is impressed by the story and will start his preparation towards the end of May. He has already initiated his physical training for the role at his Panvel farmhouse.

This film marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with director Apoorva Lakhia. Salman Khan will be filming in the high-altitude area of Ladakh for Apoorva Lakhia’s latest project. He has started his training regimen and will showcase a lean physique for the role. The shooting schedule includes 20 days in Ladakh, followed by 50 days in Mumbai, wrapping up the film. It is set to be released in the first half of 2026. With a condensed shooting schedule of 70 days that will take place across the challenging landscapes of Ladakh and the bustling city of Mumbai, the film is anticipated to deliver a powerful and respectful depiction of heroism, dedication, and national pride.

Next Is Vishal getting Married Soon? Previous Photos: Suriya46 Movie Launch
else

TRENDING

image
Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film on Cards
image
Is Vishal getting Married Soon?
image
Salman Khan to play Colonel Santosh Babu

Latest

image
Exclusive Interview With Hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas
image
Mani Ratnam and Naveen Polishetty Film on Cards
image
Is Vishal getting Married Soon?
image
Salman Khan to play Colonel Santosh Babu
image
Photos: Suriya46 Movie Launch

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Focuses on Development While Arrests Continue
image
TDP Gears Up for Historic Mahanadu Convention in Kadapa
image
Fake Passport to Liquor Scam: Actress Monica Bedi Case Official Arrested Again

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet Shanvi Srivastava Warrior Look Manasa Varanasi Purple palace hour Riya Suman At VachinavaaduGautam Movie Teaser Launch Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet