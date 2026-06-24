Salman Khan to Surprise as Karna?

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan could be gearing up for one of the most unexpected roles of his career. As per the buzz, veteran filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has approached Salman Khan to headline his long-delayed mythological epic Karna. The ambitious two-part project is being backed by Excel Entertainment and is now back in talks. Farhan Akhtar has initiated talks between the director and the lead actor.

Sources suggest that Salman has responded positively to the narration, and discussions between the actor and the makers have moved to an advanced stage. However, the project is still in the negotiation phase and no official agreement has been signed yet. If everything falls into place, the makers are planning to take the film on floors in mid-2027.

Meanwhile, Salman has a packed slate ahead. His action entertainer Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is targeting a Republic Day 2027 release. The film is based on the Galwan Valley conflict and features music by Himesh Reshammiya. Salman Khan is shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s film in Mumbai produced by Dil Raju. The film too will have a theatrical release in 2027.

If the Karna project materializes, it could easily become one of the biggest and most talked-about films of Salman Khan’s career.