Salman Khan to take up Direction Chair?

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in his career but his recent films failed to recreate the magic and live up to the expectations. The actor has ghost directed several films in the past and he has never taken credit for his work. For the first time, Salman Khan will be seen as a director with his upcoming movie Dabangg 4. The film marks the fourth installment of his successful cop franchise Dabangg and the shooting formalities will start next year.

Salman Khan will reprise the role of Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4 and Sonakshi Sinha will be the leading lady and she plays Chulbul’s wife in this action drama. Arbaaz Khan, the brother of Salman Khan is expected to produce this cop story and the team will make an official announcement very soon. Salman Khan is currently shooting for Battle Of Galwan and the film directed by Apoorva Lakhia releases next year.