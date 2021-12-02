Salman Khan’s second Telugu film in a row

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is doing a number of films and he recently signed Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie God Father. Salman Khan will be seen in an extended cameo and the actor signed the film without hearing the script. Salman Khan will shoot for the film along with Chiranjeevi in December and the schedules are finalized. During his promotions for Antim, Salman Khan revealed that he also signed his next Telugu film.

The film will have Venkatesh in the lead role and Salman Khan decided not to reveal the details of the project. Venky who is shooting for F3 is yet to announce his next project. Both Salman Khan and Venky share a close bonding with each other. The top Bollywood actor is signing Telugu projects and the Tollywood filmmakers are signing him to get a pan-Indian appeal. Salman Khan is also charging a bomb for his Telugu outings.