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Home > Movie News

Salman, Nayanthara, Vamshi, Dil Raju, Crazy Combo!

Published on March 31, 2026 by swathy

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Salman, Nayanthara, Vamshi, Dil Raju, Crazy Combo!

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is getting ready for one of the biggest action dramas of his career, teaming up for the first time with National Award-winning filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and leading producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Just a day after its official announcement, the makers today came up with another big update. Actress Nayantahra who tasted massive blockbuster with her last film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu starring Megastar Chiranjeevi is finalized to play the lead actress opposite Salman Khan in the new movie. This also marks her first time association with both Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally.

Director Vamshi Paidipally has always given his heroines strong and substantial roles, and this film is no exception. With the heroine’s role carrying good weight, the team finalized Nayanthara, further boosting the craze around the project.

The film is scheduled to go on floors in few more days, with a grand worldwide release locked for 2027. Before commencing the shoot, the team is coming up with updates one after the other.

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