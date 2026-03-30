Salman, Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju: Most Promising Big-ticket Project

Director Vamshi Paidipally, who ventured into Kollywood with his recent hit Varisu (released as Vaarasudu in Telugu), is now set to make his Bollywood debut. Even more exciting, he will team up with Bollywood’s biggest action star, Salman Khan, for a new film to be produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Vamshi Paidipally gets credited as the first Telugu director to direct Salman Khan.

This powerful combination has already created a storm, with fans and movie lovers eagerly awaiting updates. Vamshi Paidipally, known for emotional blockbusters like Brindavanam, Maharshi, has crafted a full-scale action script tailored for Salman Khan. His knack for blending deep human drama with large-scale commercial appeal is expected to give Salman a fresh, commanding, and emotionally resonant avatar on screen. With Vamshi steering the vision, we can expect every emotion to click well.

Dil Raju, famous for backing some of India’s biggest commercial hits, brings his signature grand production style to the project. His experience and consistent success only amplify the excitement surrounding this collaboration.

Together, the trio promises a film that is big, stylish, and emotionally impactful. The team plans to begin regular shooting next month, with the release targeted for next year.