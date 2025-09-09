Samajavaragamana Sequel in Works

Telugu360 was the first to break out the news that Samajavaragamana combo is back to team up soon. Sree Vishnu and Ram Abbaraju are in talks for a comic entertainer and the work is happening. Ram Abbaraju has recently narrated the script of Samajavaragamana sequel and Sree Vishnu has given his nod. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this project and the shoot starts after Sree Vishnu completes his current commitments.

Ram Abbaraju along with his team of writers Bhanu and Nandu started working on the script of Samajavaragamana sequel. Ram Abbaraju will complete the pending shoot of Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari and he will shift his complete focus on the sequel of Samajavaragamana. An official announcement will be made very soon. Sree Vishnu is shooting for two new films which are in the various phases of shoot.