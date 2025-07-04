x
Home > Movie News

Samantha about her Health Issues

Published on July 4, 2025 by nymisha

Samantha about her Health Issues

Top actress Samantha announced that she has been suffering with Myositis and is in recovery mode. The actress turned selective and is not doing many films. She is also focused on Bollywood and the actress hasn’t signed any Telugu film in the recent years though she produced an interesting film Shubam recently. The actress responded about her health condition. Samantha said that she is recovering well and her health condition is quite better.

“I haven’t recovered completely but I am a lot better. I had to deal a lot earlier but things have changed now. I am well prepared now and I know when it is coming and what is coming” told Samantha. The actress also agreed that she hasn’t signed many films recently. She said “I have taken myself out of the race and I will continue to sign passionate films. You will hear some big announcements very soon and the works are on” told Samantha.

