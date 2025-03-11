x
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Home > Movie News

Samantha aims a Tollywood Comeback

Published on March 11, 2025 by nymisha

Samantha aims a Tollywood Comeback

It has been a while since Samantha signed a straight Telugu film. After the super success of The Family Man, she kept signing Hindi projects and web series. Samantha announced her production house Tralala Moving Pictures some time ago and she also announced the first project ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’. The actress did not make it clear if she will feature in the film and there were no details announced about the film. Samantha has been holding talks with Nandini Reddy from a long time and the film will be announced very soon.

Nandini Reddy took her time and worked on a script and impressed Samantha. It is unclear if Samantha produces this film or if there would be a collaboration with some other production house. For now, Samantha is making her comeback to Telugu cinema and this would be her third collaboration with Nandini Reddy. The pre-production work of the project is currently going on. Samantha has completed her Bollywood commitments and she has been shooting for Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom along with Aditya Roy Kapur.

