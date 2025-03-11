Samantha aims a Tollywood Comeback

It has been a while since Samantha signed a straight Telugu film. After the super success of The Family Man, she kept signing Hindi projects and web series. Samantha announced her production house Tralala Moving Pictures some time ago and she also announced the first project ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’. The actress did not make it clear if she will feature in the film and there were no details announced about the film. Samantha has been holding talks with Nandini Reddy from a long time and the film will be announced very soon.

Nandini Reddy took her time and worked on a script and impressed Samantha. It is unclear if Samantha produces this film or if there would be a collaboration with some other production house. For now, Samantha is making her comeback to Telugu cinema and this would be her third collaboration with Nandini Reddy. The pre-production work of the project is currently going on. Samantha has completed her Bollywood commitments and she has been shooting for Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom along with Aditya Roy Kapur.