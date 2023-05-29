Samantha all set to start her Hollywood Film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most hard-working actresses of Indian cinema. She is currently enjoying her leisure time with her family after a long schedule of work. The actress is soon going to resume her shoot. She is going to fly to Serbia to shoot for the international schedule of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel web series.

Once she is back from Serbia, Samantha will kick start shooting for her debut English film, Chennai Story, a story of a boy who is in search of his father after his mother’s death with the help of a detective. The movie is based on N Murali’s novel, Arrangement of Love. Hollywood director Philip John will direct the film. Vivek Kalra will be the lead actor.