Home > Movie News

Samantha and Nandini Reddy Film on Cards

Published on July 21, 2025 by nymisha

Samantha and Nandini Reddy Film on Cards

Top actress Samantha has been away from Telugu films from the past few years. The actress is waiting for a strong film to make her comeback in Telugu cinema. The actress has rejected several Telugu projects in the recent years and she was focused on Hindi projects. She recently produced a small film titled Shubam. The recent development says that Samantha has signed her next Telugu film. Talented director Nandini Reddy will direct the film and this is the third collaboration of the duo.

They worked together in Jabardasth and Oh Baby in the past. Nandini Reddy’s last film Anni Manchi Sakunamule did not do well in theatres. Nandini Reddy has worked on an interesting script and this excited Samantha. The actress will play the lead role and she will also produce the project. An official announcement will be made soon. The pre-production work of the film is happening currently.

