Samantha Begins Her New Telugu Film

Renowned for her versatility and compelling performances, Samantha has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the film industry. It is known that she recently bankrolled the successful project Subham under her banner, Tra La La Moving Pictures.

The banner now proudly announces its second production, Maa Inti Bangaram. The film stars Samantha, Diganth, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles, with veteran actor Gautami and Manjusha playing pivotal characters.

Produced by Samantha, Raj Nidumoru, and Himank Duvvuru, the film marks yet another exciting collaboration between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy, following their much-loved blockbuster Oh! Baby.

The film’s cinematography will be handled by Om Prakash, with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The story and screenplay are by Sita Menon and Vasant Maringanti, costumes by Pallavi Singh, production design by Ullas Hydur, and editing by Dharmendra Kakarala.

The project commenced with an auspicious muhurtam, and its first look hints at a gripping action drama. The film’s shoot began today, with more details to be announced soon.