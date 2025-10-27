x
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Home > Movie News

Samantha Begins Her New Telugu Film

Published on October 27, 2025 by swathy

Renowned for her versatility and compelling performances, Samantha has firmly established herself as a prominent figure in the film industry. It is known that she recently bankrolled the successful project Subham under her banner, Tra La La Moving Pictures.

The banner now proudly announces its second production, Maa Inti Bangaram. The film stars Samantha, Diganth, and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles, with veteran actor Gautami and Manjusha playing pivotal characters.

Produced by Samantha, Raj Nidumoru, and Himank Duvvuru, the film marks yet another exciting collaboration between Samantha and director Nandini Reddy, following their much-loved blockbuster Oh! Baby.

The film’s cinematography will be handled by Om Prakash, with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The story and screenplay are by Sita Menon and Vasant Maringanti, costumes by Pallavi Singh, production design by Ullas Hydur, and editing by Dharmendra Kakarala.

The project commenced with an auspicious muhurtam, and its first look hints at a gripping action drama. The film’s shoot began today, with more details to be announced soon.

