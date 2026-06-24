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Home > Movie News

Samantha calls Maa Inti Bangaaram a Big Bonus

Published on June 24, 2026 by sankar

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Samantha calls Maa Inti Bangaaram a Big Bonus

Samantha is back to Telugu cinema after three years with Maa Inti Bangaaram and she is back with a bang. Samantha even produced the film on her production house Tralala Motion Pictures. The film is running successfully all over. During the success celebrations of the film, Samantha called Maa Inti Bangaaram a Big Bonus.

“I am coming to Telugu cinema after three years and I am not sure how many tickets will be sold. We wanted to recover the most of the budget before the release and we could recover the entire budget we spent on Maa Inti Bangaaram before the film’s release. Maa Inti Bangaaram is a big bonus for me. We completed the film in strict working days” told Samantha.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy and the film emerged as a major blockbuster among women-centric films that release in Telugu in the recent years.

Next Nabha Natesh to shake Leg with Ravi Teja? Previous Super Subbu Trailer: SK Promises a laughter riot
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TRENDING

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