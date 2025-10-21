Samantha celebrates Diwali With Raj Nidimoru

Top actress Samantha has been always in news due to various reasons. After parting ways with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha has been leading a single life and the actress battled with health issues. The actress also took a break from work and she is now returning back with several projects. From the past few months, there are speculations that Samantha is in a relationship with Bollywood filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The duo is spotted several times together and rumors sparked frequently but they decided to keep calm.

Samantha is spotted celebrating Diwali with her rumored boyfriend Raj Nidimoru and his family. The actress herself posted the clicks on her official Instagram page and these pictures kept trending on social media since last night. Dressed in traditional attire, Samantha posted with Raj Nidimoru and family. She also posted the clicks of Diwali 2025. After posting clicks with Raj Nidimoru, Samantha is in news about their dating and the duo is staying tight lipped. Samantha worked in the direction of Raj and DK in The Family Man: Season 2 and Citadel. She is also busy with Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur which is produced by Raj and DK.

Samantha is all set to make her Telugu comeback with Maa Inti Bangaram, an action drama directed by Nandini Reddy.