Samantha has a request for Telangana Government

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has voiced her strong support for women in the Telugu film industry by sharing an Instagram story. She is calling on the Telangana government to release a report originally submitted by The Voice of Women, a group supporting women in the Telugu film industry. Samantha’s public backing has given significant importance to this cause. In her Instagram post, Samantha praised the work of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) in Kerala, which has been crucial in highlighting the issue of sexual harassment in the film industry. Here is her post:

“We, the women of the Telugu film industry, welcome the Hema Committee report and applaud the persistent efforts of the WCC in Kerala, which has laid the path to this moment. Taking cue from the WCC, The Voice of Women, a support group for women in TFI, was created in 2019. We hereby urge the Telangana government, to publish the submitted sub committee report on sexual harassment, which can help frame government and industry policies, to establish a safe working environment for women in TFI”.