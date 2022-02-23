Samantha is a technician’s delight: ‘Shakuntalam’ designer Neeta Lulla

Costume designer Neeta Lulla, who worked for Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shakuntalam’ reveals that Samantha was one of the most inspiring actresses she has worked with.

As the celebrity costume designer shared her experience working for the upcoming epic love saga, said that Samantha has ‘transformed’ herself into the world of ‘Shakuntalam’ as well.

“Samantha totally nailed the character of Shakuntala holistically. From carrying the look, the performance, and watching her on the set, has transformed even me. I was engulfed in the era of Shakuntala and Dushyant”, Neeta Lulla said.

Neeta also mentions that Samantha was apprehensive about how she would pull off a queen’s look. “She is a technician’s delight. Such an obedient and wonderful person who appreciates the efforts put in, and works doubly hard”, Neeta explains.

“I am amazed at the scope of her versatility on character portrayal”, Neeta said, “It was never Samantha on set but only Shakuntala”.

Days after the first look poster of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shakuntala’ look came out, ace designer Neeta Lulla’s customised jewellery is in discussion.

As Samantha sported an angelic look with customised floral accessories which were designed by Neeta Lulla, her look has become one of the most discussed topics.

‘Shakuntalam’ marks the first pan-India movie for Samantha, who reprises the queen in the mythological drama. Directed by Guna Sekhar, the movie will release soon.