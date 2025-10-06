x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Samantha returning back to Hyderabad

Published on October 6, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Mithramandali Team Exclusive Interview
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Wild Card Entries Set to Shake the Game
image
Roshan, Swapna Cinemas Champion Arriving For Christmas
image
Samantha returning back to Hyderabad
image
Kiran Abbavaram to produce a Trilogy

Samantha returning back to Hyderabad

Samantha has been busy with several web series and she has moved to Mumbai on her work front. She has been spotted rarely in Hyderabad and the recent speculations also say that the top actress has invested on a luxury property in Mumbai for her residence. The actress will now return back to Hyderabad and she will commence the shoot of her next Telugu film. Samantha will team up with Nandini Reddy for an interesting film. Top directors duo Raj and DK penned the script while Nandini Reddy will direct the project.

The shoot of the film commences in October and the major filming will take place in and around Hyderabad. Maa Inti Bangaram is the title locked for the film and Samantha’s home banner Tralala Moving Pictures will produce this project. The pre-production has reached the final stages. Nandini Reddy has finalized the actors and technicians for the film. Samantha will now move back to Hyderabad till she completes the shoot of Maa Inti Bangaram.

Next Roshan, Swapna Cinemas Champion Arriving For Christmas Previous Kiran Abbavaram to produce a Trilogy
else

TRENDING

image
Roshan, Swapna Cinemas Champion Arriving For Christmas
image
Samantha returning back to Hyderabad
image
Kiran Abbavaram to produce a Trilogy

Latest

image
Mithramandali Team Exclusive Interview
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Wild Card Entries Set to Shake the Game
image
Roshan, Swapna Cinemas Champion Arriving For Christmas
image
Samantha returning back to Hyderabad
image
Kiran Abbavaram to produce a Trilogy

Most Read

image
SC dismisses plea against 42 percent BC reservation
image
Palasa Cargo Airport Set to Transform Andhra Pradesh
image
Fake Liquor Scandal Erupts in Andhra: Chandrababu Suspends Two TDP Leaders

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look