Samantha returning back to Hyderabad

Samantha has been busy with several web series and she has moved to Mumbai on her work front. She has been spotted rarely in Hyderabad and the recent speculations also say that the top actress has invested on a luxury property in Mumbai for her residence. The actress will now return back to Hyderabad and she will commence the shoot of her next Telugu film. Samantha will team up with Nandini Reddy for an interesting film. Top directors duo Raj and DK penned the script while Nandini Reddy will direct the project.

The shoot of the film commences in October and the major filming will take place in and around Hyderabad. Maa Inti Bangaram is the title locked for the film and Samantha’s home banner Tralala Moving Pictures will produce this project. The pre-production has reached the final stages. Nandini Reddy has finalized the actors and technicians for the film. Samantha will now move back to Hyderabad till she completes the shoot of Maa Inti Bangaram.