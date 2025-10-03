Samantha Shares a Glimpse of her New Mumbai Home

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has given fans a peek into her new home in Mumbai, sharing photos of vibrant floral decorations and a serene pooja space adorned with idols of various gods. She captioned the post simply, “new beginnings,” hinting at an exciting chapter in her life.

Speculation is rife that Samantha has either purchased a new apartment or rented a residence in Mumbai, possibly to be closer to filmmaker Raj Nidumoru, with whom she is rumoured to be in a relationship. A side wall near the front door features the letters “SAM,” a personal touch highlighting her new space.

Samantha previously made Hyderabad her home, living with actor Naga Chaitanya in a palatial residence in the city’s Financial District. Following their divorce in 2022, she has been dividing her time between Hyderabad and Mumbai, maintaining her Hyderabad residence and a farmhouse while exploring a fresh start in Mumbai.