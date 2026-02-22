x
Home > Movie News

Samantha to entertain with Maa Inti Bangaram: Releasing on May 15th

Published on February 22, 2026 by nymisha

Samantha to entertain with Maa Inti Bangaram: Releasing on May 15th

Star heroine Samantha’s upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram, the second venture from Tralala Moving Pictures, is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on May 15, 2026. After the impressive teaser, makers dropped the much-awaited update today. Maa Inti Bangaram is all set to entertain audiences this Summer.

Headlined by Samantha alongside Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah, the film positions her at the forefront of a gripping action drama that promises to deliver impactful cinematic experience. Veteran actor Gautami and Manjusha play pivotal roles. Samantha takes center stage in this high-energy entertainer, which blends emotional storytelling with adrenaline-filled moments.

The teaser has already created strong buzz, particularly highlighting Samantha’s action sequences and commanding screen presence. Her transformation for the role and the intensity she brings to the action episodes have sparked excitement among fans eager to see her in a dynamic new avatar on the big screen.

Beyond acting, Samantha is also backing the project as a producer along with Raj Nidumoru and Himank Duvvuru. The film boasts a skilled technical team, including cinematographer Om Prakash, music composer Santosh Narayanan.

