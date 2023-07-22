Samantha to lose over Rs 30 Cr

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a short break. The actress is not ready to sign any projects and has even returned advance payments to the producers. The actress hiked her fee after she gained a pan-Indian image with The Familyman 2. Samantha has been demanding Rs 10 crores for new films and she last charged Rs 5 crores for Kushi and Citadel. Now the actress has stopped films for the next six months, which will leave a potential loss of nearly Rs 15-20 crores excluding the brands she is endorsing. Including the brands, the loss for the actress would be close to Rs 30 crores per year.

Samantha after going through a hectic year with back-to-back shoots, wanted a much-needed break to rejuvenate herself. The actress will promote her upcoming film Kushi and Citadel web series, but will only take a break from acting. 2024 going to be a very big year for the actress. She has some huge projects on her kitty, which will be announced officially after her break. Samantha will fly to USA during her break.