Home > Movie News

Samantha turns Emotional at TANA Event

Published on July 6, 2025 by nymisha

Samantha turns Emotional at TANA Event

Top actress Samantha is one of the Guests for the 2025 Event of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and the actress attended the event. During her speech, she was emotional about the Telugu audience and thanked everyone for supporting her since 15 years.

Speaking on the stage of TANA, Samantha said “Good evening. It took me 15 years to stand on this stage. Every year, I hear about TANA that stands for each other. I never got a chance to thank you from my very first film Ye Maya Chesave. You made me your own from my first film. You have only given me love and it took me 15 years to come here and say thank you. It is an important stage of my career. My first production Shubam and the people who appreciated it the most are from North America. Any decision I make, I think about the Telugu audience if they are proud of me? That’s the first thought I have before taking a decision in my career. You gave me an identity, home, a sense of belonging. I truly mean it. I remember Oh Baby made a million dollars and I could not believe it. Geography wise, you people are far from me, but you are in my heart and I am so grateful to you”.

