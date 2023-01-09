Samantha turns emotional at the Shaakuntalam Trailer launch event

Shaakuntalam trailer got released today. The film is an epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharatam. At the trailer event, both Samantha and Gunasekhar turned emotional on the stage.

Samantha was not part of Shaakuntalam promotions till today. she was far from media and promotions as the actress suffering from a rare disease Myositis. Today she was emotional at the trailer launch event. She said, I am very happy with the love fans showered on her throughout her tough time and she also added, “ I love films and films loved me in return the same way. I wanted to see the love and appreciation we get for Shaakuntalam after the trailer launch, that’s the only reason I am here. “

Director Gunasekhar also turned emotional by remembering the struggle for making Shaakuntalam. Gunasekhar said, My daughter, Neelima wanted to be a producer after returning back from the USA and after listening to Shaakuntalam’s story, she stuck with it. Shaakuntalam has three heroes and Dev Mohan will be the main lead. But in reality, Dil Raju is the main hero of the project. Dil Raju’s words made me confident and made me do what I want. While talking about Dil Raju’s support, Guna Sekhar turned emotional.

Shaakuntalam was made with 3 years of hard work. The trailer has created a huge buzz. The movie will be released on the 17th of February worldwide in five languages.