Samantha’s Desire

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with Myositis last year. She is in recovery mode and started shooting for films as well, yet the actress is under medication and taking medicines through IV. The actress shares her updates through her social media accounts and the same way she posted a photo of her friends Nandini Reddy and Rahul writing, “Monthly IVIG party.” The new normal of her life is very painful for any normal human being. The actress is too strong after the IVIG today she posted a video of her work out at the gym with a peripheral IV (IV- Intravenous usually refers to a way of giving a drug or other substance through a needle or tube inserted into a vein).

On work front, Samantha’s Shaakuntalam is postponed to April 14th and she going to join Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi by the end of this month. She is back to Hyderabad after Varun Dhawan’s Citadel shoot from Mumbai.