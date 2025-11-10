Samantha’s Socio-fantasy Attempt

Top actress Samantha is returning back to Telugu cinema after a huge gap. The actress has commenced shooting for ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ and this interesting attempt is directed by Nandini Reddy. The film is said to be a socio-fantasy film which comes with a divine touch. Samantha’s rumored boyfriend Raj Nidimoru has penned the script and the screenplay of the film while Nandini Reddy will handle the direction responsibilities.

Samantha along with Raj Nidimoru is producing Maa Inti Bangaram. Raj and Nandini have spent ample time on the final script and they have worked on a socio-fantasy element. With several devotional films faring well, Maa Inti Bangaram will also have a devotional touch and it is not forced. Gulshan Devaiah, and Diganth will be seen in other important roles. Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music and Tralala Moving Pictures are the producers. Maa Inti Bangaram releases next year.