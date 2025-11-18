Sameer Wankhede wins over Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood

It all started after Sameer Wankhede arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. Years after this, Aryan Khan directed The Bads of Bollywood backed by Netflix. Sameer Wankhede has approached the court saying that the show has defamed him. The Delhi High Court has now supported Sameer Wankhede and his legal battle against Red Chillies Entertainment. The Delhi High Court said that the show was biased against Sameer Wankhede.

Red Chillies Entertainment has argued that ‘The Bads of Bollywood’ was a complete satire but the court said that even satire can express prejudice calling it biased. Red Chillies, Netflix, and Aryan Khan were sued for defamation by Sameer Wankhede. He claimed that one of the characters in the show made fun of him and the character looked similar to him. Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case in 2021 during an NCB Raid.